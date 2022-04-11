East Hartford Police Department is home to the Dispatcher of the Year

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, more commonly known as “Dispatchers Week,” kicked off on Sunday.

To celebrate the men and women behind one of our most critical emergency services, Channel 3 sought to highlight the work they do every single day.

Eyewitness News traveled to East Hartford on Monday, where the police department is home to a “Dispatcher of the Year” award recipient.

Anyone who calls 911 for help in East Hartford has a chance to talk to Samuel Fleming, who is one of the people on the other end of the line to guide people through an emergency. Fleming was just named Dispatcher of the Year.

“I’m honored, I’m humbled, I’m a little surprised,” Fleming told Channel 3. “We have a great team here. Anyone of them could have been up for Dispatcher of the Year award.”

Fleming’s fellow dispatchers said there were plenty of reasons why they voted for him.

“When I first came on about 2 years ago, Sam really took me under his wing, and helped make me the great dispatcher I am today,” said Noah Fine, dispatch, East Hartford Police Department.

“I think Sam’s a good example of this and why I voted for him as Dispatcher of the Year is he’s got such a positive attitude, so he may be dealing with the stress of here and the negativity all the time, but he comes to work and he’s positive and that helps get you through the day,” said David Varle, dispatch, East Hartford Police Department.

As much as Fleming was recognized individually, he said his performance is a testament to the outstanding team members by which he’s surrounded.

“We all rely heavily on each other, it’s a team-oriented job,” Fleming said. “No single person could do it, there’s no way I could do this alone. Everybody has to stand, and we all have each other’s backs.

Dispatching can be a mentally and emotionally exhausting job, often fielding frantic, chaotic, and adrenaline-fueled calls for help. However, Fleming and the rest of the East Hartford dispatchers agree: The best way to help the most people is by working together.

“It’s a team effort, so just the communication in here and being close-knit and having a good friendship along a good coworker,” Varle said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.