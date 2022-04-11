Families head to southeast CT for spring break

MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) - It’s spring break time, holy week for many families who have off from school and work either this week or next.

But now that the warmer weather is here, what to do? Staycation time?

Families are lined up to check out Mystic Aquarium, one of Connecticut’s most popular destination stops.

This family is on a staycation this week driving 3 hours from Millerton, New York.

“My kids were given the choice of going to the Bronx Zoo or to come here to the Mystic Aquarium, and without hesitation they chose to come here,” said Lindsey Miles.

“One tank away is a great way to go for a lot of people were thinking and this when you’re looking at places to land New England, really Mystic has it all,” said Bruce Flax, President of the Greater Mystic Chamber.

“He loves fishing, I brought them to see the ocean and all the boats and all the sea creatures around here,” said Liza Reyes of Hartford.

There may not be sea creatures at Nature’s Art Village in Montville, but The Dinosaur Place is another go-to stop for families.

“Sticking around Connecticut mostly going to places we’ve been to before,” said Ellen Kuzenski of Simsbury.

“A lot of families are coming to our place a lot of phone calls our internet/website is on fire,” said Anastasia Lang of Nature’s Art Village.

Both Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun are busy.

Mohegan Sun says 95% capacity this week pushing 100% thru next week.

