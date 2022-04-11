Guilford Superintendent: school threat is unfounded

GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - According to the Guilford Superintendent, the high school received an unfounded threat against students of Jewish descent on Thursday.

The anonymous report claimed that an unnamed student had brought a gas mask to school on Thursday and had made threatening statements towards people of Jewish descent in the school or community.

Guilford Police were told of the report. The school resource officer and administrators investigated.

At the end of the day on Friday, no more information was discovered.

Superintendent Paul Freeman stated, “Saturday evening the Board of Education and I received communications alleging that threatening statements had been witnessed by students and that students knew the individual involved. A picture of an individual wearing a gas mask was included in those communications. Neither the police nor the school administrators had received those details or the photograph prior to that time.”

Police continued to follow up, and by Sunday had more detailed information.

Police contacted those involved and found that no specific threat exists.

Freeman said the incident raises two important points:

First, hateful and threatening language is unacceptable in our school community, and it places all of us at risk of harm, physically and emotionally. No one in our schools should be faced with intimidating or threatening statements of any kind. Statements related to religious, racial, or gender-related intolerance are particularly abhorrent and have no place in our schools. The Guilford Public Schools and the Guilford Police will respond to any such language or threats, and students who engage in such language will be subject to disciplinary actions. The second point is also important. When students or their parents are privy to information they believe is related to such dangerous or intolerant language or actions, it is incumbent upon those individuals to share that information with our school administrators or the police. We provide access to the Sandy Hook anonymous reporting system should individuals prefer to share that information anonymously. When specific information is known, those specifics need to be shared; if they are not, it slows and potentially limits the ability of Guilford Public Schools and the Guilford Police to respond to such troubling events.

Freeman invited parents and guardians to discuss the incident with their children, and remind them to work to make school an better and safer place.

