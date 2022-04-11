Guilford Superintendent: school threat is unfounded
GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - According to the Guilford Superintendent, the high school received an unfounded threat against students of Jewish descent on Thursday.
The anonymous report claimed that an unnamed student had brought a gas mask to school on Thursday and had made threatening statements towards people of Jewish descent in the school or community.
Guilford Police were told of the report. The school resource officer and administrators investigated.
At the end of the day on Friday, no more information was discovered.
Superintendent Paul Freeman stated, “Saturday evening the Board of Education and I received communications alleging that threatening statements had been witnessed by students and that students knew the individual involved. A picture of an individual wearing a gas mask was included in those communications. Neither the police nor the school administrators had received those details or the photograph prior to that time.”
Police continued to follow up, and by Sunday had more detailed information.
Police contacted those involved and found that no specific threat exists.
Freeman said the incident raises two important points:
Freeman invited parents and guardians to discuss the incident with their children, and remind them to work to make school an better and safer place.
