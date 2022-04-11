Gov. Lamont to talk about the April sales tax-free week

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s first-ever sales tax-free week in April kicked off on Sunday.

It runs through Saturday, April 16.

Gov. Ned Lamont penciled in a news conference to talk about what it means for the state. It’s set for 1 p.m. on Monday.

Similar to the annual sales tax-free week that happens in August, retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 are exempt from the Connecticut “sales and use” tax during the week.

Medical supplies, such as masks, are also included.

Jewelry and items considered non-clothing are not included.

The week was part of a bill that was proposed by Lamont and approved by lawmakers last month in response to rising fuel costs and inflation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.