Group plans to revive Waterbury Puerto Rican Day Parade

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - It’s been more than 20 years since Waterbury had its own parade for its Puerto Rican community.

The city is working to revive it.

June 1999, a loving memory.

Rafael Roman headed to Waterbury’s own Puerto Rican Day Parade.

“I was a young kid and my grandmother, who’s always the heart of my cultural experience, said we have to go, we have to celebrate the fact we’re Puerto Rican,” said Roman, Chair of the PR Parade & Fest Committee.

Roman says when he moved back to Waterbury about a year and a half ago, he learned that parade was the last one the city had.

The official reason why is still a mystery.

Now, he wants to bring it back for June 2023, starting a committee with other community members.

“That’s what it means to us, it’s a source of pride, of honor, of history, of legacy, and we just need it,” Roman said.

They all started a petition and so far gathered 2,500 signatures.

The location and route is still being figured out, but the hope is to go on East Main Street into Hamilton Park, like before.

“Moms, grandmothers, aunts, uncles, kids, now who are like what? We can have that here in Waterbury? They either have to go to other cities in Connecticut, Bridgeport, New Haven, Meriden, do great, amazing events. It’s time we have it here in the Brass City,” said Roman.

Victor Cuevas is the city’s Supervisor of Recreation.

He’s one of the people who would greenlight the event.

Puerto Rican himself, he’d love to see something like this come back.

But he has some concerns.

“We’re still not out of the waters with COVID,” Cuevas said.

Namely, the pandemic.

State data shows a little more than 63 percent of Waterbury has two doses of the vaccine.

Only more than 25 percent are boosted.

Cuevas, who lost his brother to the virus in 2020, doesn’t want to risk spread.

He says while the city has had events recently, attendance is nowhere near what this parade and festival could bring.

In the past, it brought thousands upon thousands to the city.

Cuevas adds the city still hasn’t brought back the Gathering, an event celebrating the city’s diversity.

He says it normally drew a crowd of around 15,000 people.

There’s also a security concern.

“Great idea, bad time, 2023, I don’t think it’s still gonna be time. You need, we need where we need to get where the science is, where the vaccination rates are, where we’ve gotten a grasp on COVID, where police are comfortable with policing, then maybe revisit this three or four years down the road,” Cuevas said.

Roman says the goal is to gather 5,000 signatures.

You can sign the petition here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.