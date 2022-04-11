Hartford offers free at-home COVID tests to residents

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Hartford is handing out free at-home COVID-19 tests to residents at branches of its public library.

The move comes as Connecticut’s positivity rate continues to inch up. As of Friday, the 7-day positivity rate was at 5.27 percent.

Some are calling it a spring surge. Connecticut is one of 27 states that has seen a slight rise in cases over the last 8 days.

That’s why Hartford announced it will distribute an additional 8,000 at-home COVID testing kits to residents at no cost.

The tests will be available for pick up at six different Hartford Public Library branches.

Health officials said the BA-2 subvariant accounts for up to 72 percent of the new cases.

However, they warned milder symptoms coupled with a decreased number of testing sites could lead to an underreporting of cases.

“I think that we’re dramatically undercounting cases,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, Pfizer board member. “So, if you see cases going up in your local community, that’s a pretty good indication that there’s more infection than what we’re measuring.”

For the free tests in Hartford, people will need valid proof that they’re a Hartford resident. They can pick up two test kits during normal library hours.

