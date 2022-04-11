Kids team up for lemonade stand to help children in Ukraine

WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – A group of kids from Windsor are working to support Ukraine with lemonade.

The children and their mothers started a lemon-aid stand to raise money to buy toys for Ukrainian kids.

It’s one dollar for a cup and three dollars for a can, but when you buy from the Windsor lemon-aid stand, you get more than a sweet drink.

You also get to help children in Ukraine.

“They learned in school what was going on and they had conversations with their parents, us on what was happening over there, and they just wanted to find a way to help,” said Kelsey Nickerson, a parent.

12 children and five moms from Windsor came up with the idea.

“I think there’s just this excitement and energy. They know they’re really making a difference,” said Jackie Shea, parent.

Last month, Jackie Shea and her kids held a lemonade stand for Ukraine.

They raised $300, but this time around they wanted to make it bigger.

“Now it’s got the whole town on board which is absolutely wonderful,” said Leah Perez, parent.

Several Windsor businesses decided to sponsor the event.

A few businesses say they’ll match donations up to $200.

“It’s amazing to see something so small of an idea develop to something that the whole town could be involved,” said Leah.

With the money raised, the families plan to fill little blue backpacks with children’s toys to send to Ukrainian children.

“We had the kids’ kind of brainstorm, gee if you had to leave everything behind one day and not go back what are some of the things you would miss? So, the kids were thinking cars, Legos, crayons, coloring books,” said Jackie.

Along with cash collection, kids also set up a letter station, where kids can write a note to add to the backpacks.

“It just speaks a lot for what they’re learning and what they want to do, and they learn everyone can do something to help,” said Kelsey.

