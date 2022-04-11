LIFE STAR nurse dies from accident while on vacation

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A LIFE STAR nurse and firefighter from Warehouse Point died accidently while on vacation.

According to LIFE STAR, Derrick Donahue began with the emergency service in 2012 as a flight nurse and paramedic.

Donahue was also a firefighter with the Warehouse Point Fire Department in East Windsor.

According to fire officials, Donahue began his public service career during high school serving the citizens of East Windsor both with the fire departments and the East Windsor Ambulance.

Warehouse Point officials expressed their condolences stating in part, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Derrick’s family and friends during this tragedy. Derrick you will truly be missed and may you Rest In Peace my friend.”

Donahue had numerous accomplishments during his service with the Warehouse Point Fire Department. He served on many different committees to include the carnival, truck committees, convention committees, and training committees in the department.

Officials with LIFE STAR said Donahue provided education to both new and experienced crew members, and was always striving for professional growth. In addition to flying, Derrick assisted in the simulation center training new flight crew members.

LIFE STAR officials said in part, “Derrick will be greatly missed by all of those at LIFE STAR. Please keep Derrick’s family and friends in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

When not at LIFE STAR, Derrick enjoyed spending time with his family, riding his motorcycle, and scuba diving in Curaçao.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.