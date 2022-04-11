Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz tests positive for COVID

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz .
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz .(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s lieutenant governor tested positive for COVID-19, her office said.

Adam Joseph, chief of staff to Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, released a statement on Monday.

“On Sunday, Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz took a regularly-scheduled COVID-19 rapid self-test which showed a positive result,” Joseph said. “She took a PCR test [Monday] morning and is awaiting the results. Our office will be conducting contact tracing this morning to identify and inform close contacts over the last five days. She is feeling well. Per CDC guidance, Lt. Governor Bysiewicz will isolate at home for the next five days, and will not be attending any in-person events this week. Lt. Governor Bysiewicz was scheduled to receive her second booster shot later this week. She encourages all residents to get vaccinated and receive their initial or second booster shoot when eligible to protect themselves, their loved ones and our greater Connecticut community.”

Last week, Gov. Ned Lamont’s office announced that the governor also tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

At-home COVID tests
Hartford offers free at-home COVID tests to residents
At-home COVID tests
VIDEO: Hartford to hand out at-home COVID tests to residents
at-home test
VIDEO: Hartford offers free at-home COVID tests to residents
Gov. Ned Lamont.
Gov. Lamont tests positive for COVID-19