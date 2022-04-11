Man injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was injured in an April 10 Hartford shooting.

Hartford Police were dispatched to 898 Park Street after receiving a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a male in his forties with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.