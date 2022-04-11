New Haven Police cracking down on ghost guns

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Following the president’s announcement to help crack down on ghost guns, one local mayor says it’s needed and long overdue.

Officials say the number of ghost guns connected to shootings is going up across the country.

The same can be said in New Haven, where police have already taken a number of them off the street in the first few months of the year.

“Just to give you an idea of what we’re looking at in the future. This time last year, our police department had seized 1 ghost gun. Already this year, we’ve seized 6, so this industry is expanding, the number of people accessing ghost guns is expanding,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker (D-New Haven).

Elicker says he is excited to see President Biden issue an executive order to help try to crack down on ghost guns, described as the weapon of choice for many violent criminals and the reason is simple.

“The reason why ghost guns are so dangerous is we can’t trace where that gun comes from,” Elicker said.

Last year there were about 20,000 suspected ghost guns recovered by law enforcement during criminal investigations across the country.

This year in New Haven, officers have already taken 6 ghost guns off the street.

The guns, which don’t have serial numbers, can be made through a 3D printer or put together at home through “Buy Build Shoot Kits” that individuals can buy online without a background check.

Under the president’s new rule those kits would now be considered “firearms” under the Gun Control Act, meaning those who make and sell the kits must be licensed and include serial numbers on the kits along with running a background check prior to the sale.

If licensed dealers or gunsmiths take in a ghost gun, they would need to add a serial number on it before they could sell it again.

“We can’t connect that gun with other shootings as easily and that makes it much more difficult for us to solve crimes, it makes it much more difficult for us to keep our community safe and by the way, a person that is 13 years old, could order one of these and produce them in their own home. Frankly, that’s a pretty terrifying situation,” Elicker said.

Elicker says he’s excited about the executive order put forward by the president, but he says congress and even state legislators on the local level should take action as well.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.