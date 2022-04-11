Rep. Laura Devlin talks about run for Lt. Governor

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Last week Republican Gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski picked his running mate, Fairfield state Representative Laura Devlin.

Chief Political Reporter Susan Raff sat down with Devlin on Monday to learn more about her and what she wants voters to know.

Devlin is well known at the state capitol. She’s serving her fourth term.

She says it was her frustration over taxes in her town that pushed her to run for state office.

“I can’t tell you how honored and happy and excited I am that you’ve accepted my offer to be the next lieutenant governor of Connecticut,” Stefanwoski said last week outside Fairfield Town Hall.

“There’s such a high level of energy that keeps the excitement going,” Devlin said.

Eyewitness News returned to town hall to learn more about Devlin.

She got married at the church across the street, she raised her family in Fairfield and was involved in town government before running for state office.

“I came from the land of town councils and mayors. So, I didn’t understand how it worked but I also was feeling and seeing my property taxes skyrocket so I wanted to get involved and figure that out,” Devlin said.

Lawmakers are doing something about taxes.

Democrats and Republicans voted for Governor Lamont’s proposals to suspend the gas tax and reduce property taxes.

The state is in good financial shape.

There’s a surplus and a rainy-day fund, plus lots of federal COVID relief money.

But Devlin isn’t sure how long that will last.

“There seems to be a lot of smoke and mirrors. So, the last budget that was passed uses the federal money to fill a lot of gaps. Once that money goes away we are significant cliffs,” Devlin said.

Republicans voted for the tax breaks and the spending plan, but there has been disagreement on crime.

While both parties support programs, Republicans want more consequences.

“It’s just like raising your own kids. You got to have some level of consequence to deter the behavior we are seeing,” said Devlin.

Devlin now shifts gears to a statewide campaign.

Connecticut’s economy is growing and jobs are coming back, but Devlin says more needs to be done.

“Your state government there’s accountability so there can be trust and transparency restored. I think that’s important to people of Connecticut and I am really excited the opportunity to make that difference,” she said.

By the end of the day, state filings will show Lamont has spent more than a million of his own money, he is not taking public financing, and neither is Stefanowski.

As for Stefanowski and Devlin, they are certainly the tallest ticket. He’s 6′4″ and she’s almost 6 feet.

