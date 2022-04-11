Resident trooper’s office in Ellington investigating multiple catalytic converter thefts

ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The resident state trooper’s office in Ellington said it is looking into the thefts of catalytic converters in town.

The office reported that the thefts happened between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on April 7.

“Local business vehicles were targeted during this incident,” the office said in a news release. “The suspect vehicle is described as a dark color four-door sedan, [a] possible black Nissan Altima [with] no front license plate, silver/grey-colored rims and tinted rear windows.”

From the Resident State Troopers Office - ***PRESS RELEASE-APRIL 07, 2022*** The Ellington Resident State Troopers'... Posted by Town of Ellington, CT on Thursday, April 7, 2022

The office said two unknown individuals, with at least a third as the driver, got out of the vehicle and cut-off the converters.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Trooper First Class Tyler Burnell at the Ellington Resident Troopers’ Office at 860-875-1522.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.