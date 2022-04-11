Resident trooper’s office in Ellington investigating multiple catalytic converter thefts

Twenty Towns
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The resident state trooper’s office in Ellington said it is looking into the thefts of catalytic converters in town.

The office reported that the thefts happened between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on April 7.

“Local business vehicles were targeted during this incident,” the office said in a news release. “The suspect vehicle is described as a dark color four-door sedan, [a] possible black Nissan Altima [with] no front license plate, silver/grey-colored rims and tinted rear windows.”

The office said two unknown individuals, with at least a third as the driver, got out of the vehicle and cut-off the converters.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Trooper First Class Tyler Burnell at the Ellington Resident Troopers’ Office at 860-875-1522.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

