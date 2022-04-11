State board to vote to take over West Haven finances

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - State leaders may soon take complete control of west haven’s finances. The Connecticut Oversight Board will vote on whether to make the drastic move later today.

There have been a lot of twists and turns over the last few weeks and even the city’s own new finance director says some of the missteps show either incompetence or fraud.

The trouble really began shortly after Michael DiMassa—a former state rep and city employee - was arrested along with his wife and two others for allegedly stealing Covid relief money.

That led to a federal investigation including a forensic audit that uncovered several major financial issues. Perhaps the biggest bombshell was that the city got well over $1 million in relief funds and investigators say 80 percent of that total was spent inappropriately, including several big bonuses paid out to West Haven employee.

The state Oversight Board that had already been working with the city to get it’s finances in order may now take the next step and tighten the reins by taking complete control of west haven’s budget—they’ll take a formal vote later today.

West Haven’s mayor Nancy Rossi has apologized for the problems but says she won’t step down.

