Travelers Championship tickets go on sale this month

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Golf fans will be able to buy tickets to Connecticut’s PGA Tour stop later this month.

The Travelers Championship announced on Friday that tickets to the tournament go on sale on April 20.

🗓️ Mark your calendars! Tickets for the 2022 #TravelersChamp go on sale April 20. Don’t miss the chance to watch our world-class player field. pic.twitter.com/cX6Jv7COKD — TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) April 8, 2022

The annual event is set to take place June 20-26 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Ticketed spectators will be welcomed on-site beginning Wednesday, June 22.

“We’re excited to have more of our fans in attendance this year, watching so many of the best players in the world,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship tournament director. “The atmosphere at TPC River Highlands created by our loyal spectators is second to none, and with more opportunities to enjoy the event this year, it promises to be an incredible week.”

Organizers said ticket prices start from $56 to $310 each, depending on the day and type of ticket purchased. Prices will increase on Friday, May 20, so fans were encouraged to buy as soon as possible. Parking is included with the purchase of a ticket, and those public lots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

