Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Your personality can either protect or age your brain, study says

Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive...
Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive decline.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Worry less now and your brain will stay healthy longer.

A new study shows people who worry more, lack self-discipline and are introverted are more likely to develop cognitive decline earlier in life.

It also applies to a higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

The study examined the personality traits of nearly 2,000 people.

It found being socially engaged with others could buy you an extra year of living without dementia.

If you keep anxiety at bay and stay organized and goal-oriented, it can get you two years of healthy cognitive function.

The study was published Monday in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Berlin Dispatcher Thomas Farr.
National Public Safety Telecommunications Week 2022
Meteorologist Mark Dixon says temperatures will be above average this week.
Technical Discussion: Showers tonight, then even warmer weather on tap...
Waterbury working on return of city's Puerto Rican Day Parade
Group plans to revive Waterbury Puerto Rican Day Parade
Mother makes film about overdose dangers
Mother makes film to show dangers of counterfeit pills
East Hartford dispatchers.
East Hartford Police Department is home to the Dispatcher of the Year