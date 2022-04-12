BRIGHT SPOT: 99-year-old female veteran reflects on service in WWII

(WFSB) - A Wisconsin woman enlisted in the armed forces after her brother died overseas serving his country.

99-year-old Marie Goff is a World War II Veteran who served as a “SPAR”.

SPAR stands for “Semper, Paratus, Always Ready”.

“I liked the SPARS very much, and I would always be in the company of the best of SPARS,” says Goff.

She says she felt it was her duty to serve.

“After that, my mother did not want me to join anything with the service but after my brother was killed, I joined the service,” says Goff.

She was stationed in Palm Beach Florida and served at one of the stores in the assembly hotel.

Goff says one of her favorite memories was VJ Day, the day the United States declared victory.

“It was the most fun because we had, we declared victory and it was the end of our SPARS,” says Goff.

Her granddaughter is also a veteran, who served in the Air Force.

Kaitlin Dunckel says she served because she was inspired by her grandmother.

“She was always so proud of it. My grandpa was always so proud of it. They have always been so proud of it. They have always been so proud of their service. I wanted that pride. I wanted to be as amazing as she is,” Dunckel says.

