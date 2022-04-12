Brookfield police mourn sudden passing of well known dispatcher

BROOKFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Brookfield are mourning the sudden passing of a well known dispatcher.

The Brookfield Police Department announced the death of emergency telecommunicator Stephanie Kulowiec on Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce to you the untimely and sudden passing of our friend and colleague, Emergency Telecommunicator Stephanie Kulowiec,” police wrote on social media. “Stephanie, better known as Steph and for her obsession with tie-dye, has served the Town of Brookfield’s Emergency Services for 29 years.”

Police said if Kulowiec was not heard on the air in dispatch, she could be seen participating in community events such as the Polar Plunge, Toy Drive, and St. Baldrick’s where she actually shaved her head to donate her hair and raise awareness for childhood cancer.

“Steph’s sudden death leaves a hole in our hearts,” they said. “Rest in Peace Stephanie, we have the comm from here.”

