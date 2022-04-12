DOT asks drivers to be aware of work zones

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s Department of Transportation reminded drivers to be aware of and slow down for work zones.

State DOT commissioner Joe Giulietti held a news conference on Tuesday morning to mark National Work Zone Awareness Week to increase work zone safety.

Other state and local partners also participated.

The week, which started on Monday, April 11 and runs through Friday, April 15, 2022, is meant to raise awareness about the dangers of work zones to help increase work zone safety.

The DOT said that in 2020, there were 774 fatal crashes in work zones resulting in 857 deaths. This year’s theme is “Work Zones are a Sign to Slow Down” to encourage motorists to reduce speeds before entering work zones.

Tuesday’s event included special demonstrations of new CTDOT Truck Mounted Attenuator (TMA) Crash Units, which are used to alert motorists of a crash, and the Connecticut State Police “Convincer,” a machine that simulates a motor vehicle crash and shows the importance of wearing a seat belt.

