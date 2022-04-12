Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Early learning center in New Haven locked down after shots fired incident nearby

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – An early learning center in New Haven was in lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a shots fired incident nearby, officials say.

Officials say the shots were fired near The Dr. Reginald Mayo Early Learning Center on Goffe Street.

Justin Harmon with New Haven Public Schools says that all students and staff are safe.

Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

“With These Hands” by Roger Williams.
Vinyl record returned to Rockville Public Library 44 years later
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Whey Station food truck.
Whey Station food truck in Middletown destroyed by fire
Farmington development
TODAY IN HISTORY: Farmington development, M&R Liquors help, death penalty repealed