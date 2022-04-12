Early learning center in New Haven locked down after shots fired incident nearby

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – An early learning center in New Haven was in lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a shots fired incident nearby, officials say.

Officials say the shots were fired near The Dr. Reginald Mayo Early Learning Center on Goffe Street.

Justin Harmon with New Haven Public Schools says that all students and staff are safe.

Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.