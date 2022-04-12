Hartford police searching for missing man

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are searching for a missing elderly man with dementia early Tuesday morning.

According to police, Joel Lewis, 75, was las seen in the area of Sission Avenue.

Lewis is described as a black man, about f’8″ weighing about 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and sandy hair.

Lewis was last seen wearing tan cargo pants, a white t-shirt and slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford Police at 860-757-4236.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.