Hartford police searching for missing man

By Mike Agogliati
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are searching for a missing elderly man with dementia early Tuesday morning.

According to police, Joel Lewis, 75, was las seen in the area of Sission Avenue.

Lewis is described as a black man, about f’8″ weighing about 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and sandy hair.

Lewis was last seen wearing tan cargo pants, a white t-shirt and slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford Police at 860-757-4236.

