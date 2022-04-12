House fire in Andover under investigation

Twenty Towns
A house fire in Andover is under investigation.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) – Fire crews responded to a fire in Andover Monday evening.

The fire broke out at a home on Lake Road.

The area was shut down to traffic.

Officials say the fire was knocked down.

State police say their Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit are assisting in the investigation.

There is no word on possible injuries.

