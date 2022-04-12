Man found dead after crews extinguish garage fire in Avon

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Avon police and fire officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a home following a garage fire.

The fire broke out at about 7:40 Tuesday morning, in the garage section of 43 Far Hills Drive. Officials said they were notified by an alarm and when they arrived found smoke coming from the three-bay garage area.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, preventing it from spreading to the home. However, officials said there was smoke damage throughout the main living area.

“We received a call from he alarm company that a smoke alarm had been triggered,” Lt. John Schmalberger said. “Avon police and fire responded and fire quickly knocked the fire down. After they did so, they discovered the body of a deceased male.”

A body of an adult male was found in the garage area after crews extinguished the flames. Officials have not identified the man and said no one else was in the home at the time of the fire.

The incident remains under investigation by the Avon Fire Marshal, State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Avon Police Department. Anyone who might have info that is helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Gilbert at the Avon Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.