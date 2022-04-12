Naugatuck Police arrest man with gun during traffic stop

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police arrested a man during a traffic stop April 8 after discovering he was carrying a firearm.

According to police, officers conducted a motor vehicle stop on a 2013 Mercedes Benz SUV for a series of motor vehicle violations that included a suspended registration due to a lack of insurance around 5 p.m. in the area of South Main Street near the exit 26 off ramp.

The operator, later identified as Aric Small-Rivera, 29, of Naugatuck, and his female passenger, exited the vehicle and an inventory search was completed prior to the vehicle being removed by police duty tow.

Police said during the search, a loaded Springfield XD 9mm handgun was found under the driver seat. The serial number of this firearm had been manually removed rendering it unreadable and thereby illegal to possess.

Police also said Small-Rivera has no active pistol permit. Aric was arrested and charged with; carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, illegal alteration of firearm identities, operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended, failure to comply with window tinting requirements and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Small-Rivera was released after posting a $100,000 bond and will appear in Waterbury Superior Court Wednesday April 20, 2022.

