Law enforcement heads to several locations, including train stations, in wake of NYC shooting

Brian Foley, a spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, reported that troopers are working closely with state, local and federal resources.

“We have Troopers assigned to federal task forces to include New York City,” Foley said. “While there is no specific threat identified in CT, CSP resources have been dispatched to several locations, including train stations in our state, to ensure safety for all passengers.”

State police said they will continue to follow the incident and be proactive in protecting our citizens.

At least five people were shot and injured on Tuesday at a New York City subway station during the morning rush hour.

According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated that the suspect who fled was a man wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

