State Treasurer Shawn Wooden tests positive for COVID-19

By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State Treasurer Shawn Wooden tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Tuesday.

The office says he has mild symptoms and is recovering at home.

“Per CDC guidance and out of an abundance of caution, the Treasurer will isolate and work from home for the next five days,” the treasurer’s office said. “Treasurer Wooden will continue to monitor himself for symptoms and test again in the coming days. He is grateful for the protection of being fully vaccinated and boosted and encourages everyone to get vaccinated and receive their boosters in order to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

