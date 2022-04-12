Twenty Towns
Vinyl record returned to Rockville Public Library 44 years later

“With These Hands” by Roger Williams.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
VERNON, CT (WFSB) – A record that was checked out of the Rockville Public Library in 1978 was returned on Monday.

Town officials say the library does not lend albums to patrons anymore.

The vinyl album is “With These Hands” by Roger Williams. The town says the album was released in 1959.

Officials say someone was cleaning out their parents’ home when they found the album.

“We’re always happy to get materials back, even if they’re 44 years too late,” said Library Director Jennifer Johnston-Marius.

Town officials say no fine was given.

