Whey Station food truck in Middletown destroyed by fire

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – The Whey Station food truck in Middletown was destroyed by a fire overnight.

City fire officials say units were called to the fire just after midnight.

Units that arrived on Johnson Street found the Whey Station food truck and trailer on fire.

Just after midnight, units were dispatched for the reported structure fire on Grove St. While en route, crews were... Posted by City of Middletown Professional Firefighters Local 1073 on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

“The fire was quickly extinguished and damage to the building was minimal and contained to the exterior,” fire officials said.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire officials say there were no injuries.

“Not sure about the coming days but The Whey Station will be back at it will only be a matter of time,” said The Whey Station in a post on Facebook.

Happy national grilled cheese day. We wish we had better news, shortly after midnight the Middletown fire department was... Posted by The Whey Station on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

According to the National Day Calendar, April 12 is National Grilled Cheese Day.

The Whey Stationary restaurant will be open Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

