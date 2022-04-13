Breakdown of campaign spending in governor’s race

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - We may be seven months away from the election, but the money is starting to flow in the race for governor.

You see the messages everywhere, and the I-Team wants to show you who’s driving these ads.

The first-quarter reporting was due just before midnight, so we’re examining those numbers.

One thing remains the same in this re-match: the candidates are doing the majority of the funding.

Using election enforcement commission documents, we’re following the money that flows through the race for governor.

Starting with Governor Ned Lamont, his latest ad debuted Tuesday.

Lamont put in more than $1.1 million of his own money to his campaign and spent more than half a million since January.

Just $14,000 came from donors.

Lamont’s opponent Bob Stefanowski has nearly $600,000 from more than 1,500 supporters.

Stefanowski loaned his campaign $10 million of his own money and has spent roughly $2.6 million.

One of the more visible messages so far in this campaign has been this ad hitting Lamont on the controversy surrounding construction contracts.

The ad doesn’t come from Stefanowski. Rather, from “CT truth Pac.”

It’s a political action committee that formed on February 9th.

David Kelsey and Thomas McInerney both pumped half a million dollars into this committee.

Kelsey is an investment manager for Hamilton Point Investments in Old Lyme.

McInerney is the CEO of Bluffpoint Associates, a private equity firm in Westport.

Ct Truth Pac has bought ad space on Google, Hulu, and all four major local stations, including WFSB.

Expect to see more from this pac because it’s only spent roughly $300,000 of the $1 million in the war chest.

The next filing deadline is July 10.

The maximum someone can contribute to a candidate is $3500, and someone can contribute up to $10,000 to a party.

When it comes to these political action committees, there’s no limit on how much someone can contribute, that’s why messages from these groups can be more visible than the ads from candidates themselves.

