Bright Spot: Grannies take the court as the Driftless Dribblers

The Driftless Dribblers have only won a handful of games, but the team’s other numbers are far more impressive.

More than 400 women nationwide play in the Granny Basketball League.

Players must be at least 50 years old.

Some of them are in their 80s, 95.

The uniforms and rules are also “old school”.

They play 1920 girls’ rules in Iowa. You’re not supposed to be running. You’re not supposed to be jumping.

There is no physical contact and players must pass the ball down the court.

Offense is key, so is staying on your feet.

“Balance at our age isn’t as good, so people just fall.”

When they do, they don’t stay down for long.

“Now with knee replacements you’re good to go. It’s like putting a new tire on a car.”

These grannies have a game to play.

