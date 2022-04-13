BRIGHT SPOT: Maternity care for minority communities

(WFSB) - A pregnant woman from Washington was concerned about how she would care for her new child. Luckily, a community organization was there to help.

Jalessa found Community of Hope, a critical resource for many families in Washington DC.

The non-profit provides housing, transportation, and mental health support to growing families.

But the issues impacting black maternal and infant health care complicated, and systematic.

The Biden White House has made addressing the crisis a key domestic priority.

Vice President Kamala Harris says, “It is clear, a healthy economy requires health mothers, and healthy babies.”

“Motherhood is hectic, but a fun hectic,” says Jalessa.

A new mom and her baby girl are proof of what access to support and car can do.

