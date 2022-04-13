Brooks Koepka commits to the 2022 Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Another top ranked golfer has signed on to compete in the Travelers Championship.

The golf tournament announced on Wednesday that Brooks Koepka committed to play at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Organizers touted Koepka as a four-time major champion who had eight top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour last season, including at the Travelers Championship, where he tied for fifth.

“This commitment by Brooks gives us another top player coming here in June,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship tournament director. “His involvement helps position the Travelers Championship as a can’t-miss event. I’m really excited for our fans, who will get a chance to watch him take on a field that’s loaded with competition.”

Of Koepka’s eight career wins on the PGA Tour, half have come in majors, and all four were part of back-to-back winning performances, organizers said. Koepka won the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018, and he won the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019. He was named PGA Tour Player of the Year in 2018. Koepka’s most recent victory came at the Waste Management Phoenix Open a year ago.

“Brooks has played our event for several years now and he has been so supportive of what we are doing to deliver a world-class tournament that means so much for charity and our community,” said Andy Bessette, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Travelers. “He has consistently been one of the tour’s best, and he has a chance to win any time he tees it up. We’re looking forward to seeing Brooks compete here again this summer.”

Koepka joins Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Bubba Watson in the field for the 2022 Travelers Championship.

Tournament week is June 20 to June 26, with gates open to all spectators starting on Wednesday, June 22.

