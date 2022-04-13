Twenty Towns
Burglary suspect in Meriden smashed way into kitchen with a cinderblock, police say

Justin Vaniel Woodhall.
Justin Vaniel Woodhall.(Meriden police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man is accused of smashing his way into an apartment in Meriden by using a cinderblock.

Police said they charged Justin Vaniel Woodhall, 33, with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass, and first-degree criminal mischief.

Someone heard Woodhall smash his way into the apartment on Bunker Avenue. The person who called police reported hearing noises near an outside door and inside a first floor apartment.

Police said when they arrived, Woodhall stepped out onto the front steps and claimed he too heard noises on the first floor.

However, an officer noted that Woodhall was profusely sweating.

Woodall told the officer that he was there to visit a girlfriend; however, he did not know her name.

The officer also saw that the suspect had debris on the back of his hoody.

Investigators determined that Woodhall had thrown a cinderblock through the apartment’s kitchen window. The block was found by police on the kitchen floor.

The officer on the scene also reported discovering several pieces of sheetrock torn from the kitchen walls.

The homeowner estimated that there was $2,500 worth of damage, police said.

Woodhall also had a cut on his wrist, which he eventually admitted he received from going through the kitchen window.

He claimed he was homeless and needed a place to stay.

Woodhall was held on a $50,000 bond.

