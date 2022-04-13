Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

California lawmakers propose 4-day work week

California lawmakers have proposed a plan to implement a four-day work week for companies with...
California lawmakers have proposed a plan to implement a four-day work week for companies with more than 500 employees.(KOVR via CNN Newsource)
By KOVR staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KOVR) - A California proposal to shorten the work week is gaining traction.

The measure would implement a four-day work week, dropping from 40 hours to 32 – and require overtime pay beyond that.

The four-day work week would apply to companies with 500 hundred employees or more.

California state Rep. Evan Low co-authored the bill.

“We’re hearing time and time again about greater worker flexibility. That’s what workers are demanding. And this provides us an opportunity to reimagine the workforce, uplifting the voice of workers while also helping to ensure that we can do the type of things in a more efficient manner, and also taking care of our families and our loved ones.”

Workers would still make the same amount of money, despite working less.

The California Chamber of Commerce has pushed back, saying the proposal would be a “job killer” by making hiring more expensive.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State police said they seized more than 100 illegal firearms from a New Britain man.
More than 100 weapons, thousands of rounds of ammunition lands New Britain man behind bars
The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.
Nestle Toll House to roll out stuffed cookie dough
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Thursday storms
Technical Discussion: Even warmer weather is on tap, also rain & thunderstorms...
'Dusta' the dog survived being hit by a train in New London County.
‘Luckiest dog of the year’ survives being hit by train