CT approaching severe weather season

(WFSB) - Connecticut is approaching severe weather season.

We’re expecting thunderstorms Thursday night.

Now is a great time to review your tornado emergency plan with your family and to make sure you have a kit ready if the power goes out.

When a tornado warning is issued, you should go to lowest most interior part of the house with no windows. This is usually the basement or a bathroom.

Before Thursday afternoon people should put tents lawn chairs or anything that can blow away somewhere safe.

Strong or damaging winds are likely, especially in western Connecticut.

If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued it’s important to stay away from windows.

If falling trees are a concern, then you should execute the tornado emergency plan.

Once the ocean heats up in May severe weather becomes more frequent in New England.

Severe weather in April is rare.

