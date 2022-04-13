Twenty Towns
CT approaching severe weather season

Preparing for severe weather in CT
By Connor Lewis
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - Connecticut is approaching severe weather season.

We’re expecting thunderstorms Thursday night.

Now is a great time to review your tornado emergency plan with your family and to make sure you have a kit ready if the power goes out.

When a tornado warning is issued, you should go to lowest most interior part of the house with no windows. This is usually the basement or a bathroom.

Before Thursday afternoon people should put tents lawn chairs or anything that can blow away somewhere safe.

Strong or damaging winds are likely, especially in western Connecticut.

If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued it’s important to stay away from windows.

If falling trees are a concern, then you should execute the tornado emergency plan.

Once the ocean heats up in May severe weather becomes more frequent in New England.

Severe weather in April is rare.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

