CT authorities continue to keep an eye on train stations following Brooklyn shooting

A police presence at train stations across the tri-state area continues to be substantially increased.
By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A manhunt is underway for a person of interest connected to a subway shooting in Brooklyn, NY.

In the meantime, a police presence at train stations across the tri-state area continues to be substantially increased.

Despite the graphic images of what unfolded Tuesday morning, there was no loss of life. However, out of an abundance of caution, the increased presence of police can be felt at many train stations Wednesday morning.

Connecticut State Police said they’ve been continuing to monitor the developments out of New York.

Tuesday morning, authorities in New York said a gunman opened fire on a packed Brooklyn subway car, which left 29 people injured.

Even though Connecticut State Police stressed that there was no specific threat to the public, they urged everyone to be vigilant. They added that local police have ramped up resources at train stations in New Haven, Bridgeport and Stamford.

Those who commute from Connecticut to New York said they can’t imagine what those chaotic moments must have felt like.

“I think it will tell people that ‘hey we need to be a little bit more aware,’” said Paul Gazo, works in New York. “You see people in the subway with their headphones just completely unaware. I think that will decrease a little bit, but definitely my awareness will be up too.”

Connecticut officials continue to say that there has been no specific threat to the state; however, police will continue to monitor the situation.

