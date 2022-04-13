Hundreds of nursing home workers prepare for strike

(WFSB) - Hundreds of nursing home workers in the Hartford area are preparing to hit the picket line next week.

They’re tired of what they’re calling unfair labor practices.

Workers want better wages and working conditions.

The local union is still in active negotiations with three employers.

If demands aren’t met, workers are ready to go on strike in ten days.

“I love my residents. I go to work with an attitude of work. And I do what I got to do. I know my residents, I know what they like. I know what they do with their coffee, I know how they take their tea,” said Marcia Armstrong, CNA at the Bloomfield Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Marcia Armstrong has been working as a CNA for the last three years.

“We work very hard. A lot of our members got COVID and residents even but we stuck to the task and worked very hard,” she said.

She’s among the roughly 400 nursing home care providers getting ready to go on strike April 22.

THE New England Health Care Employees Union District 1199 delivered strike notices to three employers at five nursing homes, citing unfair labor practices.

“The necessary wages that need to be paid to attract and retain staff in this industry need to be increased in an exponential way,” said Jesse Martin, Vice President, Nursing Home and Hospitals 1199.

Workers are calling for better wages, fair pension plans and affordable healthcare.

“I have been working at Windsor Health and Rehab for over 21 years. I don’t even make $20 an hour. I don’t have a retirement account and I have insurance that I cannot afford,” said Yvonne Foster, CNA at Windsor Health and Rehab Center.

Three facilities are owned by National Healthcare Associates in Rocky Hill, West Hartford and Bloomfield.

The other two are Avery Heights Senior Living in Hartford and Windsor Health and Rehab Center.

In a statement, the president and CEO of Church Homes Incorporated said in part:

“Avery Heights values the tireless and compassionate care provided by all our staff in service to the residents of our community. We will continue to negotiate in good faith in hopes of reaching a settlement that is fair and equitable...”

The hope from both sides is that an agreement can be reached.

If workers’ demands are not met the strike will begin April 22 at 6 a.m.

