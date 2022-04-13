Law enforcement expert weighs in on multistate police chase

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - There were a lot of dramatic moments during an April 13 multistate police chase and several tense minutes as police boxed the suspect in.

A law enforcement expert, retired Connecticut State Police Lt. J. Paul Vance, watched this unfold.

A suspect ran from police in Massachusetts crossed into Rhode Island and Connecticut before a trooper got him off the road, using a pit maneuver that caused him to fishtail.

Vance says the move was executed perfectly because it didn’t endanger anyone else but the suspect.

“There is a certain tactic you use and a certain way that you force the vehicle to lose control and again, run off the road and not impede anyone else,” said Vance.

Once the suspect was off the road, you can see police boxed him in tight and were cautious in their approach.

“They’re trying to de-escalate the situation. I’m not saying negotiate but de-escalate. Tell the individual that it’s time to give up, show me your hands and actually give that individual commands,” said Vance.

That tense back and forth lasted several minutes.

In that time, the suspect was seen possibly smoking.

The police moved and gestured towards the truck before retreating.

“They have to make sure there’s nothing else in the vehicle. That there’s not a problem with explosives or that there’s anyone else in the vehicle, so there’s a lot going on there all at once,” said Vance.

Ultimately, troopers got the suspect out of the truck with no injuries and minimal impact to the public.

“I think it’s textbook the way the apprehension took place today,” said Vance.

Since it started in Massachusetts but ended in Connecticut, Vance said the suspect should be sent back to Massachusetts for the more severe charges.

