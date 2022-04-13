‘Luckiest dog of the year’ survives being hit by train

WATERFORD-EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A dog found by Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control narrowly escaped certain death from an oncoming train in New London County.

Animal control posted its story about the dog, named Dusta, to its Facebook page.

“This pup right here wins the ‘luckiest dog of the year award,’” Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control wrote.

This pup right here wins the "luckiest dog of the year award". This is DUSTA, he managed to break his tether and went on... Posted by Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

It said Dusta managed to break free from a tether and went on an adventure.

“He decided to walk down the train tracks and while he was crossing a bridge, the tether he was dragging became tangled and he was stuck,” animal control said. “Along comes a train and although they slammed on the brakes, they were unable to stop in time. Luckily, Dusta had just enough room to get partially off the tracks so he legit survived being hit by a train!”

It said Dusta was able to walk away from the incident and he was taken to the vet for treatment.

“He suffered a broken jaw and possibly a concussion along with some cuts,” animal control wrote. “His owners were located and were very happy to get him back in one piece.”

Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control used the story to make a public service announcement.

“If you utilize a plastic-covered wire tether system, please check it,” it said. “As they get older, the plastic cracks and allows water inside which rusts the wire and can cause a weak spot that will ultimately break.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.