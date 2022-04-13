Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Nestle Toll House to roll out stuffed cookie dough

The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.
The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.(Nestle via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nestle Toll House is stuffing its cookie dough.

The iconic brand has been baking up some tasty new creations with its first-ever stuffed cookie dough.

You’ll have two flavors to choose from – chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling and double chocolate cookie dough with salted caramel filling.

The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State police said they seized more than 100 illegal firearms from a New Britain man.
More than 100 weapons, thousands of rounds of ammunition lands New Britain man behind bars
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Thursday storms
Technical Discussion: Even warmer weather is on tap, also rain & thunderstorms...
'Dusta' the dog survived being hit by a train in New London County.
‘Luckiest dog of the year’ survives being hit by train