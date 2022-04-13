New Haven BOE continues mask mandate

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - While masks have been optional for most schools since the end of February, one district will continue to require them.

New Haven’s Board of Education (BOE) opted to keep its mask mandate in place, based off the recommendation of the city’s health director.

The district will reassess after spring break.

Wilbur Cross Junior Yandel Garcia said, “I’m not really too worried about it, because I’m vaccinated, don’t see it as a problem. It doesn’t bother me though.”

“I think that it’s a little early to take our masks off completely,” said Wilbur Cross Freshman Carlina Moore.

New Haven is the only school district in the state where masks are still required for students and staff.

“Cross is such a big school and everybody is around each other and nobody really be having their masks on, so to me, the mask mandate either way people are going to get sick,” said Wilbur Cross Sophomore Amary Cooper.

Citing a recent study from the National Institute of Health, New Haven’s Health Director pointed out that during the Delta surge, schools requiring masks saw 72% fewer cases of school transmission then those where its optional.

In New Haven, only about 42 percent of students ages 5-17 are fully vaccinated.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said, “in our public schools we have quite a low vaccination rate, we have a lot of young children, a significant population that are at higher risk, they have asthma, other potential issues that could more significantly impact if they get COVID.”

Elicker says its why he’s kept his executive order requiring masks for schools and city owned buildings in place.

While he says people want to move on, he says the city is not ready to join the rest of the state. “We’re watching the cases closely, we’re seeing a little bit of an uptick, we have spring break next week coming up and we’re hoping at some point to lift the mask mandate, but we don’t want to be premature, and we think it’s not quite the right time.”

New Haven’s BOE will meet again on April 25.

