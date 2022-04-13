New Haven PD investigate ‘shots fired’ incident during catalytic converter theft

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WFSB) – Police are investigating after shots were fired during a catalytic theft in New Haven.

On Monday, officials responded to Hillside Avenue after they received reports of gunshots around 11:00 pm.

When police got to the scene, a man told them he was woken up by two people cutting the catalytic converter off his car.

According to police reports, things escalated when the man went outside to stop the suspects.

Officers say one suspect showed the man a handgun, that is when the man shot his legally registered firearm. The suspects then sped off.

Keyonna Duart, a neighbor, says she was home at the time of the shooting.

“I was laying down and I heard it out of nowhere. I heard screaming and heard the car pull off,” says Duart.

New Haven University lecturer Daniel Maxwell says if a crime is being committed, you are allowed to defend your property, but using deadly physical force is not always allowed.

“The only time you can use deadly force if you can articulate that you were on the receiving end of deadly force or are going to receive a serious physical injury. The only other time is defending a third party,” says Duart.

He says if a thief is going after a catalytic converter, call 911, and document the situation on video.

“To interject in a situation like that is dangerous, volatile, and it’s totally unpredictable what’s going to happen. You can replace cars and catalytic converters, you can’t replace people,” says Duart.

New Haven Police say they haven’t filed any charges and are still investigating this incident.

