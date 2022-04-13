Twenty Towns
PD: Man accused of indecent exposure in Manchester

Joseph Murrell.
Joseph Murrell.(Manchester Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A Hartford man is facing charges after an indecent exposure in Manchester Tuesday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the area of 165 Slater Street around 4:14 p.m. for the report of an indecent exposure.

“An adult male was reported to have been exposing his genitals at the bus stop,” Manchester police said.

The man took a bus headed to the Buckland Hills mall before officers arrived.

Officers then found the suspect lying on a bench outside of Macy’s, police said.

“An officer attempted to speak with the suspect and the suspect immediately fled on foot,” police said. “When the officer attempted to detain the male, he resisted and pulled away.”

Manchester police say officers used a taser and the suspect was taken into custody.

Police identified the suspect as Joseph Murrell, 53, of Hartford.

Murrell faces two counts of public indecency, two counts of breach of peace in the second degree, interfering with a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal mischief in the third degree.

He is held on a $10,000 bond.

