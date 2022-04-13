Route 10 in Hamden is closed due to an overnight crash
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - An overnight crash forced police to close a portion of Route 10 in Hamden on Wednesday morning.
According to police, the stretch of road also called Whitney Avenue is closed between Mt. Carmel and Sherman avenues.
A vehicle struck a fire hydrant and water was over the roadway.
“Crews are on scene addressing the situation,” police said in a news release. “It is unknown at this time how long the closure will last.”
Drivers were urged to avoid the area.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.