Route 10 in Hamden is closed due to an overnight crash

By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - An overnight crash forced police to close a portion of Route 10 in Hamden on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the stretch of road also called Whitney Avenue is closed between Mt. Carmel and Sherman avenues.

A vehicle struck a fire hydrant and water was over the roadway.

“Crews are on scene addressing the situation,” police said in a news release. “It is unknown at this time how long the closure will last.”

Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

