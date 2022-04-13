Small businesses in CT continue to struggle

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - People in Connecticut are benefitting from a sales tax holiday and cheaper gas this week.

These are tax breaks supported by the governor and lawmakers, but small businesses say they need a break too.

Many small businesses are hurting.

While we are coming out of the pandemic, the damage to these businesses is still there.

Small businesses are urging the governor and lawmakers to help them.

“You don’t catch up on what you lost,” said Keith Beaulieu.

Beaulieu owns The Main Pub in Manchester. It’s been a rough two years.

COVID restrictions hurt his business and now he can’t find people to work.

On top of that he’s paying more in taxes.

“With the amount of employees I have, I am looking at $20,000 increased tax bill,” he said.

The increase is because of what the state had to borrow to replenish the unemployment insurance fund.

Plus there’s debt.

“Obviously everything is a choice, you said how important workforce is and affordable housing. Do I take money from there to pay down unemployment? Maybe you pay less to pension fund, use more for unemployment fund,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

Lamont spoke to the CBIA Tuesday, an association that represents thousands of Connecticut businesses.

While the state has used federal money to pay down half of the debt, they would like more paid off to provide tax relief and address the workforce crisis.

“Businesses are doing everything they can to try and find people and meet their demand and get through pandemic recovery,” said Chris Dipentima, CBIA President and CEO.

There are well over 100,000 job openings and the state workforce has 82,000 fewer people.

“Not only can Connecticut solve this problem, they can afford to solve this problem. There’s money right there to do so,” said Beaulieu.

Connecticut does have a lot of federal money plus a rainy-day fund and a surplus.

While the governor and some lawmakers may be agreeable to shifting money around, time is running out.

The legislation session ends in three weeks.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.