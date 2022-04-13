Twenty Towns
Someone won $3.8 million on a Mohegan Sun slot machine

Mohegan Sun Casino.
Mohegan Sun Casino.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A player took home $3.8 million from one of Mohegan Sun’s most popular slot machine games, the casino announced on Tuesday.

Mohegan Sun said the progressive jackpot was won on IGT’s Wheel of Fortune on April 4, just after midnight.

The winner chose to keep their information private.

“This is the largest jackpot won on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at Mohegan Sun in nearly 20 years,” the casino said. “The previous high mark was on Oct. 26, 2003 when a guest struck it big for close to $4.49 million on a Wheel of Fortune slots game.”

