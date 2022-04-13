Something’s Cooking: Zoi’s

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s another busy morning at Zoi’s in New Haven.

Owner Pete Maniatis relies on a big staff to crank out a large menu of scrumptious breakfast and lunch favorites, including nearly 30 signature sandwiches.

But regulars know if you want Zoi’s most popular dish, you don’t need to know a name, just a number.

It’s their chicken cutlet sandwich called the number 8.

Like all great works of art, the number 8 takes time.

Maniatis bathes the cutlets overnight in buttermilk. Miriam cuts them by hand every morning, then the chefs cook them on relatively low heat.

“They’re tender you can see they’re not really stiff but there’s still a crispiness on the outside a little bit,” said Maniatis.

The cutlet is just part of what makes the number 8 great. It’s topped with fresh mozzarella, and a chipotle mayo sauce so secret that you have to whisper when you talk about it.

Then Maniatis adds a little butter on top and lets the panini press work its magic.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.