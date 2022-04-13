Twenty Towns
Potentially armed suspect out of MA pursued into CT; North Stonington schools sheltering in place

Breaking news.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A potentially armed suspect wanted out of Massachusetts was tracked across the boarder of Rhode Island and into Connecticut.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the suspect’s white pickup truck was found at Route 78 near Frontage Road in North Stonington around 1 p.m.

North Stonington Schools were placed in a shelter in place mode.

Massachusetts State Police assisted in the pursuit.

The incident started in Westport, MA.

“Surrounding area searching for suspect/vehicle that fled during pursuit,” MA troopers said. “Vehicle is white Toyota Tacoma pickup believed operated by white male, possibly armed. Public should not approach vehicle but call 911 immediately if seen.”

No other details were released.

