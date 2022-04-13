Potentially armed suspect out of MA pursued into CT; North Stonington schools sheltering in place

NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A potentially armed suspect wanted out of Massachusetts was tracked across the boarder of Rhode Island and into Connecticut.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the suspect’s white pickup truck was found at Route 78 near Frontage Road in North Stonington around 1 p.m.

North Stonington Schools were placed in a shelter in place mode.

UPDATE 3 Suspect vehicle is stopped in Connecticut on Rt 78 at Frontage Rd. Perimeter has been established. Suspect believed armed. Public and news helicopters should keep their distance from the scene. https://t.co/6eyaahkvkR — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 13, 2022

Massachusetts State Police assisted in the pursuit.

The incident started in Westport, MA.

“Surrounding area searching for suspect/vehicle that fled during pursuit,” MA troopers said. “Vehicle is white Toyota Tacoma pickup believed operated by white male, possibly armed. Public should not approach vehicle but call 911 immediately if seen.”

No other details were released.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.