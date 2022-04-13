Waterbury Fire Department utilizes new life-saving tool

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - The Waterbury Fire Department says a new tool in their arsenal is ensuring better medical care for fire victims.

Waterbury firefighters have only been using the LUCAS Chest Compression Machine for about a month.

It’s been deployed seven times already.

A sign, says Fire Chief Terrence Baillou, that it’s already a critical tool.

“That means it’s a piece of equipment that’s not going to sit in a compartment, never realize it’s potential through its shelf life. It is being used, and I assume it’s going to be used at an increasing,” said Baillou.

The fire department typically sees around 22,000 calls for service a year.

14,000 of them, more than 63-percent, are medical-related.

The machine is able to provide consistent compressions in any situation.

Say a fire victim stuck in a building needs CPR, now firefighters can put this machine on and solely focus on evacuating the victim.

“We free up space around the patient. That allows a higher-level paramedic, let’s say, to administer IV possibly, because they have space to work,” said Baillou.

Thanks to the assistance to firefighter’s grant, the fire department bought 12 of these and 24 defibrillator machines.

The more than $253,000 in savings helps the budget focus on other needs, like maintaining their engine fleet.

Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary said, “you could only imagine what these pieces of equipment cost, the truck behind us is about $1.7 million, just to put it into perspective.”

Chief Baillou says an unintended benefit of the LUCAS machine, it helps limit direct contact with a patient. Thus, limiting potential spread of COVID-19 and other viruses.

