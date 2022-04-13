Wellness Wednesday: New study shows your pet could make you sick

(WFSB) – Can your pet make you sick?

New research shows potentially harmful bugs can be passed on from your dog or cat.

Veterinarian Constance Pomba says getting too close to your pets could make you sick and spread bugs that may not respond to antibiotics.

“We have this resistant bacteria in pets and in humans. And they are living together, that’s the bad news,” said Professor Constance Pomba with the University of Lisbon.

Researchers in England looked at more than 100 healthy people and the cats and dogs that live with them in Portugal and the UK.

In four Portuguese households, resistance genes found in pets matched those seen in their owners.

In two of the homes, bacteria in pets were the same e-coli strains that turned up in their owners.

“The good news is, this transmission is very low,” said Pomba.

E-coli and other bacteria are common in the intestines of healthy people and animals, and while often harmless, some can cause serious food poisoning or life-threatening infections.

“The main advice is wash your hands. Like we did with COVID. Wash your hands after collecting the feces,” said Juliana Menezes, PhD student at the University of Lisbon.

